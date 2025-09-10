MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $10.68 Million Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust $BDN

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. reduced its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,394,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,520 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 1.38% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $10,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,488,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,559,000 after buying an additional 676,477 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 2,675,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,954,000 after acquiring an additional 300,351 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,644,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,752 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,501,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 411,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 22.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,395,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 257,171 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 3.2%

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $6.54.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.66 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 65.33% and a negative return on equity of 32.12%. Brandywine Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.660 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.