MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $10.84 Million Holdings in Chimera Investment Corporation $CIM

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 844,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,362 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $10,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 306.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,419,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,034 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,259,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 111,458 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 800,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 70,362 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 514,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after buying an additional 77,835 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 15,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

CIM stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.85. Chimera Investment Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $66.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.89 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 21.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Corporation will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CIM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.