MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $11.09 Million Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. KGI Securities started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.62.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $22,069,214.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 125,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,498.85. This represents a 61.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $11,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,250. The trade was a 88.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $116.85 on Wednesday. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $117.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

