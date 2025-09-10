MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $12.06 Million Holdings in Applied Digital Corporation $APLD

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,146,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,527 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $12,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,042,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,945 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 254,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 535,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 73,718 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the 1st quarter worth $2,639,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $305,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 297,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,281.62. This trade represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wes Cummins sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $6,104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,659,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,582,123.54. This trade represents a 13.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 506,250 shares of company stock worth $7,713,675. Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APLD. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Applied Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Applied Digital stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. Applied Digital Corporation has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 6.65.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 107.22% and a negative return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Applied Digital’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

