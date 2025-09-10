MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $8.43 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $8,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 113.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $150.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.29. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.54 and a 1-year high of $168.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The firm had revenue of $60.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 35,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $5,386,586.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,008,000. The trade was a 15.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 38,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $5,666,767.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,211,370.74. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAH. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Argus set a $189.00 price target on Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.93.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

