MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $8.69 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,977 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 1.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $1,205,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $2,659,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 61.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,318,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its position in Carrier Global by 54.0% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CARR opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average is $68.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

