MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $8.95 Million Stock Position in Ameren Corporation $AEE

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 123.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,319 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $8,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ameren alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 74.5% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 586.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 29.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE stock opened at $99.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ameren Corporation has a 52-week low of $82.79 and a 52-week high of $104.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%.The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,240.91. This represents a 9.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.