MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 100,311 Shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp $TWO

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 890,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100,311 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investments were worth $11,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Two Harbors Investments by 36.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 43,253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 27.3% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 70,584 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,181,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 65,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 44.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CIO Nicholas Letica sold 8,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $86,713.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 160,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,015.62. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Two Harbors Investments Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:TWO opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Two Harbors Investments Corp has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30.

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Two Harbors Investments had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a positive return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of ($18.12) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of ($23.29) million. Research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investments Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Two Harbors Investments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.3%. Two Harbors Investments’s payout ratio is presently -43.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

About Two Harbors Investments

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

