MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 326 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 936,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,296,000 after buying an additional 65,368 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 435,031.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,535,000 after acquiring an additional 770,005 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 349,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,870,000 after acquiring an additional 24,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in AutoZone by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target (up previously from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,148.90.

AZO stock opened at $4,290.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,898.57 and a 1-year high of $4,291.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,951.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,757.21.

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total transaction of $2,697,847.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,434.78. The trade was a 64.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. This trade represents a 50.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

