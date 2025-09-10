MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 72,738 Shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. $IRS

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 865,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,738 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 1.14% of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones worth $11,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones during the 1st quarter worth $1,956,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,428,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,427,000 after acquiring an additional 188,573 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones during the 1st quarter worth $7,271,000. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th.

NYSE IRS opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.47.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.67 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones had a net margin of 36.40% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

