MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 7,516 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $10,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10,975.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,902,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,877 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2,982.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,878,000 after buying an additional 1,339,413 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $181,762,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $106,458,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,043,000 after acquiring an additional 718,720 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $130.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

