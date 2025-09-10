MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,283 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $724,937,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 133.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,206,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,264 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,592,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,377,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 16,346.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 876,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,608,000 after acquiring an additional 871,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $63,078.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,878,938.65. This trade represents a 0.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 522 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $83,149.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 58,195 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,881.55. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,428 shares of company stock valued at $387,271 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.92.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of SPG stock opened at $179.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.34 and a twelve month high of $190.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.33. The stock has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $2.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.92%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

