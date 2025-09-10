MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 1,116 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $6,865,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,349,000 after acquiring an additional 887,361 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $676,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $104.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.13. The company has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $106.57.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. The trade was a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

