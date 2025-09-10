MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 12,986 Shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR $SE

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its holdings in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,422 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 12,986 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $10,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in SEA by 7.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,198 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of SEA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,010 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in SEA by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 850 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE stock opened at $192.64 on Wednesday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $76.38 and a 12 month high of $195.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.39 and its 200 day moving average is $149.16. The company has a market capitalization of $113.49 billion, a PE ratio of 99.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 6.23%.The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.90 price target (up from $178.20) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Arete lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.99.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

