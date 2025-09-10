MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 17,801 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. $SEDG

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,801 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 1.01% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $9,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEDG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after purchasing an additional 126,246 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 135.9% during the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,082,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,695,000 after buying an additional 1,199,801 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,909,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,254,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,160,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 10.2%

Shares of SEDG opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $35.77. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 177.64% and a negative return on equity of 191.53%. The firm had revenue of $289.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SolarEdge Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on SEDG

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.