MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 21,283 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,283 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $9,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,467,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,805,000 after buying an additional 1,130,250 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 77.8% during the first quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 140,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 61,443 shares during the period. Nicholas Wealth LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at $993,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,862,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $9,715,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $234,091.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 234,622 shares in the company, valued at $5,192,184.86. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,039,470.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 724,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,263,191.55. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,646. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $519.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SOFI. Mizuho set a $26.00 price objective on SoFi Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.35.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

