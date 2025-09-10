MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 2,468 Shares of Genpact Limited $G

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Genpact worth $10,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,111,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,129,000 after buying an additional 710,704 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,045,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,434,000 after buying an additional 118,689 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth $115,807,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,270,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,370,000 after buying an additional 140,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,615,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,375,000 after buying an additional 845,393 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE G opened at $43.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.07.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 10.92%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.510-3.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Genpact in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.29.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

