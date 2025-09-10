MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 3,053 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. reduced its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $9,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi boosted its stake in Pinterest by 618.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 14,254,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271,958 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 25.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,892,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,662,000 after buying an additional 6,460,143 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $84,190,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 4,673.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,531,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 12,207.2% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,624 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $40.90.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 49.31%.The company had revenue of $998.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $3,554,530.06. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,975.48. This trade represents a 92.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $1,014,005.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 362,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,428,982.50. This represents a 7.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 985,922 shares of company stock worth $35,455,647. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

