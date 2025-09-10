MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 3,598 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. decreased its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,250,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,782,590,000 after purchasing an additional 506,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,519,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,766,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,647,000 after purchasing an additional 734,939 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,665,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,523,000 after purchasing an additional 548,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,222,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,642,000 after purchasing an additional 765,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COF. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.81.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,220.76. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $222.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.92. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $131.55 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a PE ratio of 114.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

