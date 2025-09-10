MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 40,772 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,772 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,931,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,114.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 247,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,366,000 after purchasing an additional 235,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $86.45 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.54.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

