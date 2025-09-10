MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 60,345 Shares of Frontline PLC $FRO

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Frontline PLC (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 60,345 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Frontline worth $9,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Frontline in the first quarter worth approximately $45,026,000. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $12,002,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Frontline by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 193,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 32,364 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Frontline by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

FRO opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Frontline PLC has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.25.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Frontline had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.94%.The business had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline PLC will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. Frontline’s payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

FRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.87.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

