MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Trims Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,273 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.07% of Guidewire Software worth $11,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 403.8% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Guidewire Software by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

GWRE stock opened at $256.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.59 and a 200 day moving average of $212.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 320.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.08 and a 52 week high of $272.60.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $356.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.82 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.08.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 2,482 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $547,653.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,356.65. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $313,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,522,465. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,551 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

