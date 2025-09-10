NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,336 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,436 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,230,240. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total transaction of $439,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,628.06. The trade was a 28.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,917 shares of company stock worth $4,082,002. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI opened at $223.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.74. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1 year low of $148.09 and a 1 year high of $256.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.05.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

