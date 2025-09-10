Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $196.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ORCL. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $221.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.61.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $241.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.60. Oracle has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $260.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

