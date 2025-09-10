Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR Stock Position Reduced by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537,382 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Oscar Health worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $6,729,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at $3,850,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Oscar Health by 52.2% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 66,825 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.87.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.78%. Oscar Health’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Baird R W cut shares of Oscar Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $12.07.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

