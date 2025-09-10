Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF $QDPL Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.19% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDPL. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF during the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF stock opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.30.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%.

The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (QDPL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index based on the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, long S&P Dividend futures and 3-year Treasurys. The objective is to provide 400% of the ordinary yield of the S&P 500 Index in exchange for reduced participation in the price performance.

