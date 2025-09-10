Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $105.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.78 and a 200 day moving average of $105.59.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 119.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.08.

Insider Activity

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 1,675,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000,009.92. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at $90,744,723.04. The trade was a 112.29% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,132.90. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

