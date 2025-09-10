Rambus, Inc. $RMBS Shares Bought by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,282 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Rambus worth $9,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Rambus by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 7,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $551,475.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,963.72. The trade was a 16.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Meera Rao sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $215,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,432.08. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,686 shares of company stock worth $933,541. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Arete upgraded shares of Rambus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Arete Research upgraded Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Rambus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Rambus from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

RMBS stock opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. Rambus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $81.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.38.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

