Ready Capital Corp $RC Shares Sold by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its position in shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,759,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 258,564 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 1.02% of Ready Capital worth $8,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RC. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,833,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,501,000 after buying an additional 108,519 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ready Capital by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 134,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 45,243 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 119,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 87,523 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $4,393,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RC shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ready Capital from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $4.25 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RC stock opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ready Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $8.41.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of ($9.77) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.26 million. Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 40.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Ready Capital Corp will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.6%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.03%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

