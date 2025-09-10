Rio Tinto PLC $RIO Holdings Increased by Amundi

Amundi grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 224.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,891 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,636 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $13,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 619,494 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,428,000 after purchasing an additional 389,531 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 143,872.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,264,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RIO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NYSE RIO opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.66. Rio Tinto PLC has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $72.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 620.0%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

