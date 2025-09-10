Rio Tinto PLC $RIO Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,903 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIO. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 77,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 7,416,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $445,553,000 after buying an additional 7,406,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 143,872.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,264,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,341,000 after buying an additional 1,263,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,938,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,510,000 after buying an additional 490,357 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 619,494 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,428,000 after buying an additional 389,531 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,368,620 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $502,787,000 after buying an additional 326,661 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Stock Performance

Rio Tinto stock opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.33. The company has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.66. Rio Tinto PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08.

Rio Tinto Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 620.0%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.