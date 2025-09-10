Royal Bank of Canada Buys 5,070 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $16,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $121.74 on Wednesday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $122.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.84.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.