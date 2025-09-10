Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,082 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $16,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $392.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $376.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.41. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $285.13 and a 1-year high of $402.25. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

