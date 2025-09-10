Royal Bank of Canada Has $17.18 Million Holdings in Fox Corporation $FOXA

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,538 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in FOX were worth $17,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 8.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of FOX by 86.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 152.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,181 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXA. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 target price on FOX in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

FOX Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of FOX stock opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. Fox Corporation has a 1 year low of $38.72 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.26. FOX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.88%.The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous dividend of $0.18. FOX’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

