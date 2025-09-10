Royal Bank of Canada Has $18.59 Million Holdings in STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 846,263 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,274 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $18,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,322 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,682 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STM. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.06.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.74.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. STMicroelectronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

