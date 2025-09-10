Royal Bank of Canada Sells 16,936 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. $VRTS

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,775 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 16,936 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $16,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,104 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,921 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtus Investment Partners currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $188.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $195.66 on Wednesday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.18 and a 52 week high of $252.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 11.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.38 and its 200-day moving average is $179.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The closed-end fund reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $210.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.90 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 21.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 27.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

