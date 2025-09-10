Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Shares Sold by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Seagate Technology worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,920,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,607,321,000 after buying an additional 2,161,191 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3,339.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 933,996 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $79,343,000 after acquiring an additional 906,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,743,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,441,729,000 after purchasing an additional 769,009 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2,853.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 670,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,925,000 after purchasing an additional 648,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,792,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Insider Activity

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 1,724 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $261,375.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,946.67. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $3,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 478,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,632,720. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,078 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,503 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX stock opened at $191.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $192.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.54%.

Seagate Technology announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to reacquire up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.