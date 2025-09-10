Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST Holdings Raised by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,166 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Sensata Technologies worth $11,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 515.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,575.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 278.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Shares of ST stock opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $943.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.25 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sensata Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

