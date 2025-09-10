Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,833 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.74% of Sensata Technologies worth $26,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,964,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,649 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,277,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,412,000 after purchasing an additional 898,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,639,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,152,000 after buying an additional 831,702 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,782,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,534,000 after buying an additional 551,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,141,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ST opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $943.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensata Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ST shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

