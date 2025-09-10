Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR $SHEL Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,748 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Shell were worth $10,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Shell by 5.0% in the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Shell by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in Shell by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $74.21. The firm has a market cap of $211.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.12.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.29. Shell had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 4.93%.The company had revenue of $66.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Shell in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.30 price target (down from $78.90) on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

