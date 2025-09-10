SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 163.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,545 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 6.7% of SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $234.35 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.46 and its 200-day moving average is $212.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.99.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

