Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) versus Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) and Carter's (NYSE:CRI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Skechers U.S.A. and Carter’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skechers U.S.A. 7.07% 13.44% 7.60% Carter’s 4.79% 20.68% 7.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and Carter’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skechers U.S.A. 0 9 5 1 2.47 Carter’s 3 2 0 0 1.40

Risk & Volatility

Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus price target of $66.46, suggesting a potential upside of 5.09%. Carter’s has a consensus price target of $30.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.69%. Given Skechers U.S.A.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skechers U.S.A. is more favorable than Carter’s.

Skechers U.S.A. has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter’s has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.0% of Skechers U.S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.8% of Skechers U.S.A. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Carter’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skechers U.S.A. and Carter’s”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skechers U.S.A. $8.97 billion 1.06 $639.47 million $4.38 14.44 Carter’s $2.84 billion 0.37 $185.51 million $3.77 7.66

Skechers U.S.A. has higher revenue and earnings than Carter’s. Carter’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skechers U.S.A., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Skechers U.S.A. beats Carter’s on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands. In addition, the company provides men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, and boots for protective footwear in their work environments. It sells its products through department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running and sporting goods retailers, and big box club stores; franchisee and licensee third-party store operators; company-owned retail stores; digital commerce sites and mobile applications; and concept, factory outlet, and big box stores. The company licenses its Skechers brand. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About Carter's

Carter’s, Inc. engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners. The International segment is involved in selling in retail stores and ecommerce websites in Canada and Mexico, and to international wholesale customers and licensees. The company was founded by William Carter in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

