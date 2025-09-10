SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Stock Position Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,820 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $25,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,676 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,902,000 after acquiring an additional 169,005 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,977,000 after acquiring an additional 547,018 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,914,000 after acquiring an additional 106,648 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,970,000 after acquiring an additional 161,638 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $334.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $231.09 and a twelve month high of $338.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.50.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

