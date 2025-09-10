Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 678,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,846 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $10,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 147,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 17,267 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,737,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,688 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $799,568.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Placid Jover sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $91,763.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,693.84. The trade was a 47.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.06, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

