Toast, Inc. $TOST Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.07% of Toast worth $11,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Toast during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Toast by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,092,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,569,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Toast by 14,258.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,474,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $280,753.28. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 61,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,678.69. The trade was a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 13,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $588,977.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 302,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,883,389.82. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,342 shares of company stock worth $3,804,710. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TOST. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Toast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Toast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.54.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of Toast stock opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.29 and a beta of 2.00. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $49.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.42.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Toast had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

