Trexquant Investment LP Sells 1,811 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. $DHIL

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 50.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 765.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other news, Director Paula R. Meyer sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total transaction of $49,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,593.40. This trade represents a 8.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jo Ann Quinif acquired 2,750 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.01 per share, with a total value of $396,027.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 25,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,710,129.63. This trade represents a 11.95% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

NASDAQ DHIL opened at $139.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.49. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.32 and a 52-week high of $173.25.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 21.38%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

