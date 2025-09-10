Tyra Biosciences, Inc. $TYRA Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 301,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,556 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyra Biosciences were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYRA. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 190.9% in the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,879,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after buying an additional 1,889,829 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,746,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,291,000 after acquiring an additional 679,124 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,470,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,434,000 after acquiring an additional 701,448 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 2,900.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 315,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 304,637 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $309,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 59,623 shares in the company, valued at $614,713.13. This represents a 33.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,392 shares of company stock valued at $628,358. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TYRA opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $29.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TYRA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

