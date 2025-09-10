United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,091 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $30,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 10,777.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,068,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,953,000 after buying an additional 5,021,511 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 86.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,985,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,884 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 1,264.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,604,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,167 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 334.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in United Airlines by 1,575.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,277,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

United Airlines Stock Down 2.0%

UAL opened at $105.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.22 and its 200-day moving average is $81.98. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.71%.The firm had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $2,217,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 283,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,385,601. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 6,343 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $620,408.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 69,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,759,257.86. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,791 shares of company stock worth $9,992,318. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

