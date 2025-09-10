UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 48,300 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the July 31st total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

UTime Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of UTime stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. UTime has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.

UTime Company Profile

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells.

