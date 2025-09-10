Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BIV stock opened at $78.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.72 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.51.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

